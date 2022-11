A Ukrainian drone allegedly attacked Sheskharis port in Novorossiysk, the Mash website reports. It is noted that after the drone attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sevastopol, part of the Black Sea Fleet was transferred to Novorossiysk.

The explosion in the harbor happened at night on November 18. According to the publication, the damage is minimal and does not affect the performance of the systems. Specialists discovered a surface drone at the site of the explosion. According to preliminary data, this is the same device, analogues of which were used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in late October.

Oil from Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is loaded at the Sheskharis oil port for shipment abroad.

After the attack on the bay in Sevastopol, Russia moved submarines of the Black Sea Fleet to the Novorossiysk base, writes the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) with reference to satellite images. This base, although it has been modernized in recent years, is still too far from the theater of hostilities, analysts of the institute noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol with the help of drones. According to the USNI, as a result of the attack, Russia has sharply reduced the activity of the fleet in the Black Sea. Frigates of the Admiral Grigorovich class - the largest and most armed ships remaining in the Black Sea Fleet after the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April - did not go to sea after the attack.

In response to the drone attack, Russia suspended its participation in the grain agreement, which allows ships to enter Ukrainian ports for grain and leave them freely. However, four days later, Russia resumed its participation in the agreement, not daring to enter into an open conflict with Turkey, which did not recognize the cancellation of the agreement. The other day, the agreement was automatically extended for another four months.