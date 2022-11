The Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions last day. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

The enemy maintains its units in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts. It is not excluded that it will carry out attempts at armed provocations on the state border, as well as attempts to infiltrate subversive and intelligence groups from the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus.

In the Slobozhansk direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast, the enemy continues to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border with designated units, and conducts demonstration and provocative actions. It carried out mortar shelling in the area of ​​Starytsia settlement of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the occupiers are conducting defense on the captured lines. Enemy shelling from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded, in particular, in the areas of Krokhmalne and Tabayivka settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Ploshchanka and Nevske of the Luhansk Region and Berestove of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivske directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Conducts shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of settlements of Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are defending themselves on captured borders. Areas of the settlements of Novopil, Nove, Chervone, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Plavni, Stepnohirsk and Vyshchetarasivka of the Zaporizhia Region were affected by the enemy's artillery fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting positional defense, improving fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units, and does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River. In order to clarify the positions of our troops and adjust the artillery fire, the UAV conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy held fire from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the districts of Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Chornobayivka and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region, and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk Region.

According to available information, the command of the Russian occupying forces plans to redeploy separate units withdrawn during the retreat from the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region to continue hostilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. The mobilized persons, most of whom make up these formations, are very indignant at the prospects of the implementation of the mentioned plans.

In the Luhansk Region, the Russian occupiers are setting up additional checkpoints to identify and detain deserters.

In the settlements of Vasylivka, Novobohdanivka, Mykhailivka (Vasylivskyi district) and Komysh-Zoria in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the results of fire damage by the units of the Defense Forces of enemy manpower concentrations on November 18 have been confirmed. The occupiers suffered more than 160 injured. About 10 units of military equipment of various types and a warehouse of ammunition were destroyed. Information about killed is being clarified.

Over the past day, our soldiers shot down an Orlan-10 UAV and hit the enemy's control post and ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation deployed 6 ships with 80 Kalibr cruise missiles in two seas.