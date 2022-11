Zelenskyy Holds Meeting Of Staff Regarding Situation At Front And In Energy Sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff regarding the situation at the front and in the energy sector.

He told about this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I just held another meeting of the Staff. The main issues are the front. The provision of our military, the situation in specific areas of the front line, and what we are planning to increase the number of Ukrainian flags in cities in the south and east of Ukraine. We discussed the battles in the Donetsk Region separately. There were reports. We are doing everything to help our heroes withstand Russian attacks. Of course, special attention was paid to energy. The composition of the members of the Staff meeting is traditional. The Commander-in-Chief, commanders and everyone who works for our defense," he said.

Today, the President received reports on restoration work in the energy sector.

According to him, they are trying to stabilize the situation, the most problems with electricity are in Kyiv and the region, Odesa and the region, Kharkiv and the region.

"Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and other regions - energy workers are doing everything possible to give people a normal life," Zelenskyy said.

The transport connection with Kherson is being restored - there is already the first train from Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the difficult situation with energy supply persists in 17 regions and Kyiv.