President's Office Calls On Europe To "Close The Sky" Over Ukraine, In Particular For Their Safety

The Office of the President of Ukraine urged Europe to "close the sky" over Ukraine, for their safety as well.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It's time for Europe to “close the sky over Ukraine.” For the sake of its own security as well," he wrote.

Podoliak emphasized that only Russia is responsible for the war in Ukraine, as well as for the massive missile strikes and the rapidly growing risks for the border countries.

"There is no need to look for excuses and postpone key decisions," the advisor emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 15, it became known that rockets had flown into the territory of Poland, resulting in the death of two people.

After that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of Poland Andrzej Duda spoke by phone.

The mass media reported that a NATO aircraft tracked a missile that fell on the territory of Poland.

U.S. President Joe Biden considers the launch of a missile from the Russian Federation "unlikely".

And British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasized that the incident in Poland would not have happened if Russia had not invaded Ukraine.