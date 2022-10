The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, held telephone talks with the National Security Advisor to the U.S. President, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tim Barrow, and the diplomatic advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonn.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Andrii Yermak informed the interlocutors about the situation on the front line, as well as about the increased shelling by Russia of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities with the use of missiles and Iranian kamikaze drones," the message states.

Considering this, the head of the Office once again emphasized the need to transfer to Ukraine a sufficient number of anti-aircraft defense equipment to be able to effectively counter Russian missile terror. He emphasized that the development of an effective air defense system in Ukraine should become one of the elements of security guarantees.

The interlocutors separately discussed a block of issues related to the development of security guarantees for Ukraine, in the development of the position document prepared by the Yermak-Rasmussen International Expert Group.

The parties also discussed the false statements of the Russian side about the alleged intentions of Ukraine to use a "dirty bomb".

"The absolute baselessness of such accusations was emphasized, as well as the fact that they are part of a disinformation campaign conducted by Putin's Russia against our state," the President's Office emphasized.

Yermak, in particular, talked about measures to respond to such accusations by the Kremlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a conversation with the newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, they agreed to write a new chapter in Ukrainian-British relations. The President added that he appreciates that the Prime Minister's first call was made to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, October 25, Rishi Sunak, after a meeting with King Charles III, officially became the head of the British government.