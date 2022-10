Viyacheslav Bohuslaev, the president of Motor Sich JSC, who is suspected of cooperation with the Russians, can be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war, as it was in the case with ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, announced this on the air of Nastoyashchee Vremia.

"As for Medvedchuk, you see - used the subject, got all the data, testimony, gave him away, took our boys back. I hope that we will use any opportunity to take away our boys," said Podoliak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the president of the Motor Sich plant was detained on October 22 in Zaporizhzhia on charges of collaborationism. The day before, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Viyacheslav Bohuslaev. The court sentenced the 83-year-old head of the enterprise to two months of arrest. In addition to the president of Motor Sich, a similar preventive measure was chosen for the head of one of the departments of this enterprise, who was also detained by the SSU.

The Security Service of Ukraine published audio recordings of the telephone conversations of Motor Sich JSC president Viyacheslav Bohuslaev, which confirm his cooperation with Russia.

The SSU detained Bohuslaev on suspicion of working for the Russian Federation.