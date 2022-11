Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the USA, William Burns, visited Ukraine, where he held a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It happened on November 15, the day Russia launched a massive missile strike.

The American publication The Washington Post writes about it with reference to its own sources.

Burns met with Zelenskyy to reaffirm support from the United States. The Director of the CIA also met with colleagues from Ukrainian intelligence.

According to the interlocutor of the publication, Burns told representatives of Ukrainian intelligence about the warning not to use nuclear weapons, which the United States sent to Russia.

It is about the meeting of Burns with the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin, which took place in Ankara on Monday, November 14.

The visit of the Director of the CIA coincided with a massive missile attack by Moscow on the territory of Ukraine. During the air alert, Burns was on the territory of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv.

The publication's interlocutor emphasized that there is no information that the Russian strikes were timed to Burns' visit to Kyiv.

It will be recalled that the day before, the American publication of CNN reported with reference to its own sources that the Director of the CIA, William Burns, secretly visited Ukraine at the beginning of October.

We also wrote that in September the Director of the CIA called the operation of the Russian army to invade Ukraine a "failure".