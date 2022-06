If Russia continues to inflict missile strikes on the Western regions of Ukraine, which are bordering the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, Poland will be forced to establish an anti-missile defense over the West of Ukraine.

Former Head of the National Security Bureau of Poland General Stanislaw Koziej made such a statement, the Polish edition of Onet reports.

According to him, Russian troops with the help of long-range missiles are trying to destroy the supply of military aid from the West, so they are actively shelling the Western regions of Ukraine.

Koziej thinks it's unacceptable that Russian missiles launched from the Black Sea or with the help of strategic aviation are flying to NATO borders.

He pointed out that these are dual-purpose missiles that can carry nuclear weapons, which is a big threat to Poland.

"When this is taken into account, we have full arguments to take preventive insurance measures and announce to Russia that if it does not stop attacking our border with long-range missiles, from some day we will introduce anti-missile protection over Western Ukraine,” Koziej said.

Recall, in the beginning of the week, the advisor to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk said that in the Black Sea Russian troops hold ships armed with almost 40 cruise missiles.

We also reported that on June 5, Russia fired on Kyiv with missiles launched by Russian Strategic Air Force aircraft over the Caspian Sea.