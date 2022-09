After referendums in the so-called "republics of Donbas," as well as in the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions and "their final entry into the Russian Federation, it will be necessary to liberate the Donetsk Region within its administrative borders," said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by Russian Interfax on Wednesday, September 28.

Journalists asked Peskov whether the so-called "special military operation" would continue if new regions get annexed by the Russian Federation.

"At a minimum, what can I tell you with absolute accuracy. You know that not the entire territory of the "Donetsk People's Republic" has been liberated. We're talking about territory that's within 2014. Therefore, at least it will be necessary to liberate the entire territory of the "Donetsk People's Republic." A more detailed answer, of course, you will receive later if such documents are signed," the spokesman said.

He noted that "at the same time, the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic has already been completely liberated."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, Peskov said that the Russian legal system and executive authorities are ready for the possible entry into the Russian Federation of new subjects after "referendums."

On September 23, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Ukraine's attempts to return the territories of the Donbas after its admission to Russia will be regarded as attacks on Russia."

On September 27, Russian media reported that the Russian leadership is considering the creation of a new federal district, which plans to include the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and put the former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin at the head.