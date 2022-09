Kremlin Says They Would Consider Ukraine's Attempts To Recapture Donbas After Its Inclusion In Russia Attack O

Ukraine's attempts to return the territories of the Donbas after its “inclusion in the Russian Federation” will be regarded as attacks on Russia, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Friday, September 23.

"Definitely. Immediately, the Constitution of the Russian Federation will begin to act on these territories, where everything is very clearly stated in this regard. We need, of course, a certain decision of both our parliament and the president, the signing of the necessary documents is a number of procedures. Everything will be carried out in strict accordance with the current legislation," Peskov said.

According to him, if the so-called "referendums" decide on the annexation of the territories of the Donbas to Russia, the accession process itself will take place "quite quickly."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 4, a spokesman for the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about "how Moscow's conditions will be met to stop a special military operation."

On September 9, Peskov did not want to answer journalists' questions about the progress of the so-called "military special operation" in Ukraine, in particular in the area of Balakliya near Kharkiv.

On September 14, Peskov said that the Kyiv Security Guarantee Project makes it "even more urgent for Russia to conduct a special military operation, because it poses a threat to Russia."