Wagner PMC Recruits Prisoners With HIV And Hepatitis C For "Line" In Eastern Ukraine - British Intelligence

Prisoners suffering from HIV and hepatitis C will join the Wagner private military company (PMC) to create a defense line in the east of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom on Twitter.

According to British intelligence, on October 27, Russian tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted to the charge that the Wagner PMC recruited prisoners with serious illnesses, including HIV and hepatitis C.

In addition, Prigozhin had plans to create a 200-kilometer defensive "Wagner line" in eastern Ukraine. Probably, some of the new recruits among the convicts will be involved in the construction of the defense.

"The role of the Wagner group has changed significantly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In previous conflicts, it has maintained relatively high recruitment standards, and many of its mercenaries have previously served as professional Russian soldiers," the report said.

Thus, the Ministry of Defense emphasized the priority of quantity over quality.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that patients with serious infectious diseases are marked with appropriate bracelets on their hands.

Earlier it became known that Wagner PMC was recruiting soldiers who could fly attack aircraft and helicopters, which indicates that the group has the appropriate equipment.