On October 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 10 settlements in Donbas.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Over the past 24 hours, the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Ivanhrad, Klishchiyivka, Spirne, Soledar, Mariyinka, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region," the General Staff reported.

The enemy is shelling positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched missile and air strikes on the infrastructure and homes of the civilian population, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

In general, during the previous day, the occupiers launched three missile and 12 airstrikes, carried out more than 60 attacks from MLRSes.

Objects of civil infrastructure in the settlements of Vuhledar and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region, Nova Kamiyanka of the Kherson Region and Mykolayiv were hit by enemy attacks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers shelled the Nikopol district throughout the night. A water supply and a food enterprise were damaged.

During the last day of October 24, the Ukrainian military in the south destroyed an enemy anti-aircraft missile complex Osa.