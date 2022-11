Defense Intelligence Finds Confirmation That Iranian Drones Were Supplied To Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine

Representatives of Ukraine's military intelligence found information that may indicate that Iranian drones were supplied to Russia after February 24. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The propeller of the Mohajer-6 drone was manufactured only in February of this year. It was only manufactured. And it took time to deliver it to the Russian Federation. That is, they were delivered this year," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

According to intelligence, the Iranian Mohajer drone is assembled from parts produced in different countries. Most of the components are from the USA. Also, the drone has an Austrian engine and a Japanese camera.

"We did not find any Russian elements here. One element also has an inscription in Farsi (modern Persian language, which has the status of official in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan). The visible range camera is from Japan. The laser range finder is of Chinese manufacture. The aerial bomb is of Iranian manufacture," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

Ukrainian experts are studying how foreign components ended up in Iranian drones.

Serial numbers and data on manufacturers of components have already been transferred to partner countries by the employees of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Iran admitted that it supplied Russia with drones, but claims that they were sent before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Iran lied, claiming that it gave Russia few drones - Ukraine shoots down at least ten Iranian drones every day.