Iran is preparing to send about 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. This was reported by CNN, citing officials of a Western country, who are closely monitoring Iran's weapons program.

The latest shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included about 450 drones that the Russians had already used to target Ukraine, officials said.

“This new expected shipment would mark a significant increase in Iranian support to Russia’s war effort. While the precise timing of when the shipment will arrive in Russia is unclear, officials believe the weapons will definitely be delivered before the end of the year,” the publication reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, in the Iranian city of Zahedan, a colonel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and one of the commanders of the Basij organization, who could be involved in the supply of weapons to the Russian Federation, were killed.

On October 24, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran would not remain indifferent if its drones were proven to be used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

On October 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine accused Iran of complicity in Russia's crimes against Ukraine.

The foreign ministry of the Islamic Republic in response to this said that Tehran allegedly did not provide drones to Russia.