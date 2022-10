On October 23, Ukrainian air defense units shot down 12 Iranian kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes during the day.

The destruction of six areas of concentration of enemy weapons and military equipment has been confirmed.

Air defense units shot down twelve Shahed-136 drones.

"According to detailed information, the destruction of enemy personnel and equipment was confirmed on October 22, 2022. Four D-30 howitzers, three trucks with ammunition, up to 50 enemy servicemen, and about 40 more were injured in the area of ​​the city of Enerhodar as a result of gunfire damage. directions were hit by two units of the enemy's Uragan MLRSes along with combat calculations," the General Staff reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU have already started to shoot down 85% of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

Iran has promised the Russia to send instructors and assistants to its territory to train operators in the use of advanced attack drones Arash-2.

The Air Force of Ukraine managed to destroy 223 Iranian kamikaze drones Shahed-136 in 36 days.