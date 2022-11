Way Iran Supplies Russia With Kamikaze Drones Tracked. Where It Passes

Iran supplies Russia with drones through three state and one private airline, as well as ships across the Caspian Sea.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance.

It reports that Iran sends five types of drones to Russia:

Mohajer,

Arash-1 and Arash-2,

Shahed-131 and Shahed-136.

There are two ways to transport drones from the manufacturer to their destinations: air and sea.

The delivery of drones and instructors by air is carried out by the following companies:

Iran Air (an Iranian state-owned airline controlled by the local Ministry of Infrastructure);

Mahan Air (the founder is the "Molal Movahedin Non-Profit Institute");

Pouya Air (part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the military branch of the executive branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran);

Saha Airlines (Part of the Iranian Air Force).

That is, these are three state airlines and one allegedly private. At the same time, state-owned companies are subordinate to the military-political leadership, which, despite public statements, proves full support for the invasion of the Russian Federation by the Iranian authorities.

A private company also has to do with the state. The founder of the commercial institute is Hossein Marashi (former Vice President of Iran). Since the end of 2011, the company has been on the U.S. sanctions lists for material and technical support of the IRGC, which in fact controls the air carrier and uses it for its own purposes.

To deliver drones by sea, the Caspian Sea is used, in particular the port of Bandar Anzali. From there, drones sail to Astrakhan and Makhachkala.

Transportation is carried out by ships of the Iranian Industrial Company (controlled by IRGC). In particular, in early November, it is by sea to Astrakhan that 200 drones are expected to arrive in disassembled condition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send Russia strike drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

Also on November 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that Iran plans to send more than 200 drones to Russia in early November.