The countries of the Big Seven (G7: USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) will gather for an urgent meeting on Tuesday, October 11, due to the massive missile attacks by Russia on the cities of Ukraine, and a speech by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who chairs the G7, to convene an urgent meeting of the group. My speech is planned, in which I will talk about the terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation. We also discussed increasing pressure on Russia and helping to restore damaged infrastructure," the President wrote.

Zelenskyy also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he discussed the strengthening of air defense systems in Ukraine.

"I also had an urgent conversation with Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defense, the need for a tough European and international reaction, increasing pressure on the Russian Federation. France stands side by side with Ukraine," he emphasized.

According to the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, the G7 meeting will take place tomorrow.

"We agreed on tomorrow's G7 meeting with a tough statement regarding support for Ukraine, increased assistance in closing the Ukrainian sky, further sanctions," the President's Office head noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Russia launched 75 missiles over Ukraine, 41 of them were shot down by the anti-aircraft defense, 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and Kyiv were damaged, and power cut to some regions.