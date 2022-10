Electricity Supply Disrupted Almost Throughout Ukraine, There Are Problems With Water Supply In 8 Regions - Sh

As a result of Russian missile strikes, electricity supply has been disrupted almost throughout Ukraine, and there are problems with water supply in 8 regions. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dozens of rockets hit energy infrastructure facilities in 11 regions and the city of Kyiv. Electricity supply has been disrupted almost throughout the country. There are problems with water supply in 8 regions," he wrote.

Shmyhal said that the government, together with all responsible authorities, has started implementing an operational plan for the restoration of damaged objects.

According to him, most of the energy infrastructure facilities will be restored today, some will start working tomorrow.

Shmyhal reported that power supply has already been restored in the city of Sumy, and the process is underway in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv. A schedule of emergency shutdowns has been introduced in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr Regions.

The Prime Minister appealed to Ukrainians to limit electricity consumption in the coming days, especially in the evening hours, while restoration and repair work is underway. If possible, do not turn on the most energy-consuming devices (electric heaters, boilers, electric stoves, microwaves, washing machines, electric kettles, coffee makers, irons).

This will reduce the load on the power system and allow infrastructure to be restored as quickly as possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Shmyhal said that as of 11:00 a.m. on Monday, as a result of Russian missile strikes, 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged, some regions were without power.