Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's international partners have provided about USD 20 billion, in particular, USD 2.7 billion was received from the IMF. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in a post on his official Telegram channel.

"The IMF will provide Ukraine with an additional USD 1.3 billion! This means that the total financing from the Fund since the beginning of the war will amount to USD 2.7 billion. The received tranche will be sent to support our defense capability, pay pensions and social programs, as well as to refer to the stability of our economy," the Prime Minister said.

He added that since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine's international partners have provided us with about USD 20 billion. Thanks to these funds, we understand how we will be able to finance all the necessary expenses this year.

The head of the government also thanked the allies who help us to stand up in the struggle for the independence and freedom of Ukraine, and expressed the hope that next year Ukraine expects a new major IMF program, as well as funding from the USA, the EU and other G7 countries.