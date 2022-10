Russian Defense Ministry Said That They Allegedly Achieved Intended Goals With Massive Shelling Of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the Russian occupation army allegedly achieved all the planned goals as a result of the massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the press service of the Russian authority.

"Today, the Russian armed forces inflicted a massive strike with high-precision, long-range weapons on the objects of Ukraine's military command, communications and energy systems," it said.

The authority of the aggressor country emphasized that the goal of the attack was allegedly achieved and all the designated objects of Ukraine were hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupying army fired more than 80 different types of missiles on the territory of Ukraine today.

Yurii Ihnat, the representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that 43 missiles were destroyed by means of anti-aircraft defense.

We will remind you that earlier today, during the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin stated that the missile attacks were carried out exclusively on military and energy infrastructure facilities.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, 11 critical infrastructure objects were damaged as a result of the missile attack.

According to the information of the Prosecutor General's Office, 5 people were killed and more than 20 injured as a result of rocket attacks in Kyiv.

And in Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 4 people became victims of rocket fire, and at least 19 others were injured.