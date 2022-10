Ukraine received two Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery systems from Slovakia. Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy announced this.

"In honor of the 70th anniversary, we made another gift to the aggressor Putin. Two more new Zuzana 2 howitzers are already in Ukraine," Nagy wrote on Twitter.

He added that "a lot more" will arrive in Ukraine from Slovakia in the future.

Slovakia has already transferred to Ukraine the S-300 air defense missile system, Mi series military helicopters, self-propelled howitzers and Grad rocket launchers. This week it said it would send 30 tracked infantry fighting vehicles.

Nagy, who valued the MiGs at around EUR 300 million, said Slovakia would demand some financial or material compensation for its donations.

Under the Saturday agreement with Slovakia's neighbors - the Czech Republic and Poland, they will protect its skies from September while Slovakia awaits delivery of 14 new US-made F-16 fighter jets. The F-16 deal was signed in 2018, and the aircraft are due to be delivered in 2024.