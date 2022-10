The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 440 Russian occupiers over the past day. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war amounted to 62,500 soldiers. This is evidenced by the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of October 9.

Total combat losses of the enemy as of October 9:

personnel - about 62,500 (+440) people,

tanks - 2,486 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5,133 (+22) units,

artillery systems - 1,477 (+18) units,

MLRS - 348 (+3) units,

air defense systems - 180 (+0) units,

aircraft - 266 (+0) units,

helicopters - 235 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1,086 (+7),

cruise missiles - 247 (+1),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,890 (+15) units,

special equipment - 136 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed more than 30 attacks over the past day, the most difficult situation on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka fronts.

A day earlier, on October 6, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had successfully repelled attacks carried out by the enemy in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka districts of the Donetsk Region.

The command also stated that the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east and south of Ukraine forces the collaborators to run deep into the occupied territories.