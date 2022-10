Another 13 Ships With Food Left For Africa, Asia And Europe From Odesa Ports

Another 13 ships with food left the ports of the Odesa Region as part of the grain corridor. They go to countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. This was announced by the Ministry of Infrastructure in Telegram.

Ships with agricultural products left the ports of Odesa, Yuzhny and Chornomorsk. There are 230,700 tons of food on board.

Among the ships that departed, bulk carriers ARGONAUT, on board 71,000 tons of wheat for Indonesia, ALI A (7,000 tons of wheat for Lebanon) and MEHMET BEY (8,000 tons of soybeans for Egypt).

In total, 6.6 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the start of the grain corridor, taking into account today's ships. A total of 292 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

As part of the implementation of the grain initiative, 11 ships with 172,600 tons of agricultural products for Asian and European countries left the ports of Great Odesa yesterday.