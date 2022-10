The bulk carrier NEW ISLAND chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP) with 30,000 tons of wheat on board left on Friday, October 7, from the Chornomorsk seaport (Odesa region), the vessel is headed for Ethiopia.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the bulk carrier NEW ISLAND, chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP), left the port of Chornomorsk. It has 30,000 tons of wheat for the people of Ethiopia on board. The bulk carrier joined the caravan with two other vessels that left the ports of Odesa and Yuzhny. Together, these ships will deliver 56,600 tons of wheat and corn for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. Since the departure of the first ship with Ukrainian food, 6.4 million tons of agricultural products have been exported," the statement reads.

According to the statement, a total of 285 ships with food for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

In particular, 5 ships that were chartered by the UN GDP exported more than 150,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, Afghanistan and Yemen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, October 6, eight more ships with 137,800 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Asia and Europe from the sea trade ports Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.