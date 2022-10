As part of the implementation of the "grain initiative," 11 ships with 217,600 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe have left the Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi seaports.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the official page of the department on Facebook.

It is also reported that among the ships, the QUEEN LILA bulk carrier carries 29,000 tons of barley to Libya.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 5.7 million tons of agricultural products have been exported since the beginning of the grain corridor, taking into account today's vessels. In total, 252 vessels with agricultural products have left the Ukrainian ports, sent to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.