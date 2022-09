The bulk carrier BC VANESSA chartered by the UN World Food Program (WFP) with 30,000 tons of wheat on board left the Odesa sea trade port on Thursday, the vessel is heading to Afghanistan.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bulker will arrive at a port in Pakistan, where the wheat will be unloaded and delivered to the people of Afghanistan. Currently, the population of this country is suffering from a food crisis. BC VANESSA is one of the 7 vessels that today took out 107,500 tons of agricultural products for the countries Asia and Europe. Since the start of the implementation of the "grain initiative", 192 vessels have departed from Ukrainian ports," the statement reads.

In total, 4.38 million tons of agricultural products have been exported to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa since the beginning of the "grain corridor".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, a UN chartered vessel with grain for Ethiopia left Chornomorsk seaport.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.