Yesterday, on October 4, the Ukrainian military repelled the attempts of the Russian occupiers to attack in the areas of 10 settlements. Aviation struck 11 areas of concentration of enemy equipment and weapons. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, it is reported that the occupiers launched 9 missile and 6 air strikes, and fired more than 56 rockets from multiple rocket launchers.

Objects and the civilian population of more than 27 settlements were damaged by enemy strikes. In particular, Kharkiv, Shypuvate, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Andriyivka, Bilohirka, Voznesensk, Prydniprovske.

The situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from barrel artillery, in the areas of Pysarivka and Holyshivske settlements of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanske direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hraniv, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk and Bila Krynytsia;

in the Kramatorsk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Serebrianka and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaytseve, Opytne, Yakivstvo and Yuriyivka.

In the Avdiyivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the infrastructure of more than 24 settlements, including Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Maryinka, Novopol, Olhovskyi, and Pervomaiskyi, were damaged by enemy shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the areas of Vyshetarasivka, Dobra Nadiya, Illinka, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Nikopol, Pokrovske, Velyke Artakove, Andriyivka, Stepova Dolyna, Bezyma were hit by tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery.

Last day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Strilka, Zelene, Mayorsk, Spirne, Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar.

During the enemy's abandonment of settlements in the Kherson Region, the enemy mines infrastructure facilities and private premises, forbids any movement of local residents.

On the evening of October 3, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy's pontoon and ferry crossings across the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.

The destruction of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex near Tokmak, as well as the destruction of enemy positions in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole and Horikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region, has been confirmed.

The Air Force of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that 4 strongholds, 11 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy were hit. In addition, our air defense units shot down one enemy helicopter and 2 UAVs in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery struck two control points, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, one anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as a cobblestone and a pontoon crossing of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine took control of the village of Davydiv Brid in the Kherson Region and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

On October 3, the Ministry of Defense of Russia recognized a breakthrough by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in their defense in the directions of Zolota Balka and Oleksandrivka in the Kherson Region.