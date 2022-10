Occupiers want to evacuate back to Crimea from Kherson Region – AFU

In the Kherson Region, Russian occupiers are planning to evacuate back to Crimea.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region, representatives of private security campaigns from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea plan to evacuate back to the peninsula," the General Staff said.

In addition, according to the agency, in order to search for Ukrainian saboteurs and partisans, the occupiers imposed a curfew and intensified filtering measures in the village of Rubizhne, Luhansk Region.

Also, information continues to be received about the Russian invaders' mining of infrastructure facilities in the city of Enerhodar.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers continue to regroup and withdraw their units, shelling more than 30 settlements along the contact line with tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In particular, Velyke Artakhove, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriyivka, Pervomaiske, Liubomyrivka, Soldatske, Pravdyne, Myrne, and Oleksandrivka.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as the counteroffensive of the AFU develops in certain areas of the front, the movement of collaborators cooperating with the enemy deep into the occupied territories is observed.