Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to demonstrate his readiness to use weapons of mass destruction with a nuclear test on Ukraine's borders. This was reported by the British newspaper The Times on Tuesday, October 4, citing military sources.

Military sources noted that Russia sent an echelon with nuclear weapons to the borders with Ukraine, which the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have already been informed about.

"The Kremlin is signaling its readiness for a major escalation as Russia loses ground on the battlefield. Fears over Putin's earlier hints that he might resort to such tactics were heightened yesterday by claims that a train operated by a secret nuclear unit was bound for Ukraine," the statement said.

Polish defense analyst Konrad Muzyka said that the train, which is responsible for nuclear munitions, their storage, maintenance, transportation and delivery to units, has been spotted in the central part of Russia. The 12th Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense is responsible for it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

On September 22, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev announced Russia's readiness to use nuclear and hypersonic weapons.

On October 3, former head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, David Petraeus, said that the U.S. and its allies from the North Atlantic Alliance could use force to destroy all Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons.