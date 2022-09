U.S. Will Respond To Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine With Tomahawk Strikes On Russian Control Centers - Kise

Russian and Ukrainian journalist, TV and radio presenter Yevgeny Kiselyov commented on the possibility and probable consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation (RF) forces against Ukraine.

The journalist announced this on his YouTube channel.

"[...] Putin is most likely to strike Ukrainian military positions with low-power tactical nuclear weapons. Although much worse can happen - Putin may resort to using nuclear weapons to intimidate Ukrainians against the civilian population by striking one of the Ukrainian cities. The Americans will then most likely respond with high-precision cruise missiles of the Tomahawk type (BGM-109 Tomahawk). Not nuclear, but extremely precision and destructive to Russian targets. First of all, in the so-called control centers. Perhaps there will be other asymmetric options for a devastating response, up to the use of special forces in the depths of Russian territory," Kiselyov said.

It should be noted that military expert Oleр Zhdanov, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats about the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine, said that the radius of damage by nuclear artillery ammunition is 15 km and depends on the local conditions of its use.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, stated that the threat of Russia of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine is currently "very high".

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden privately warned the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine would have "catastrophic consequences" for Russia.

Also, Matthew Bryza believes that Putin could demonstratively use tactical nuclear weapons, but this would not bring any great military benefit, since the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are scattered across the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Borrell is sure that Putin is not bluffing with nuclear threats. Merkel, in turn, emphasized that Putin's statements and threats should not be considered a bluff, they should be taken seriously.

Earlier, Putin once again threatened the world with nuclear weapons.