President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of September 30 regarding Ukraine's actions in response to Russia's attempt to annex the territories of Ukraine, which in particular refers to the impossibility of conducting negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is stated in decree 679 of September 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To state the impossibility of conducting negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation V. Putin," the document states.

The decree also approved the NSDC's decision on apply of Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in an accelerated procedure.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with preparing proposals for a multi-level system of guaranteeing security based on multilateral and bilateral agreements of Ukraine, which are aimed at bringing the country's defense potential to a level that will ensure a guaranteed repulsion of Russia's armed aggression, strengthening military support for Ukraine to increase its defense capabilities, promoting development of the defense-industrial complex and a significant increase in the scope and volume of individual and collective training of Ukrainian servicemen.

The Cabinet of Ministers is also tasked with strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by increasing the supply of military-technical assistance.

The Verkhovna Rada is recommended to speed up the adoption of bills on appropriate sanctions and other responses to escalation by Russia in order to increase the stability of the state.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, Putin declared that the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions are Russia and signed "agreements on accession to Russia" of the captured territories.

In response to Russia's attempt to annex the territory of Ukraine, the leadership of Ukraine decided to submit an application for accession to NATO in an accelerated procedure.

Zelenskyy also called on the Verkhovna Rada to speed up the adoption of a law on simplifying the procedure for the nationalization of Russian assets.