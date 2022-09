U.S. Will Consider Nuclear Attack On Ukraine As Attack On NATO

The U.S. will consider Russia's use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine as an attack on NATO, since the consequences of such actions will also affect the countries of the Alliance. This was stated by U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham during his speech at the meeting entitled From Nuremberg to Ukraine: Accountability for War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity, Dikgazete reports.

"If Putin continues to threaten Ukraine and use nuclear weapons, we will consider it a full-scale attack on NATO. Radiation affects not only Ukraine, but also all of Europe," he emphasized.

According to him, a Russian nuclear attack will have catastrophic consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.

"We must confront this blackmail immediately. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that if Russia used nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it would have devastating consequences, and he was right," he added.

It will be recalled that Danilov previously stated that a nuclear attack will not stop Ukrainians, they will continue to defend their land.

Meanwhile, the expert believes that nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation may be located in Crimea and Kaliningrad.