Ukrainian Military Destroy Another 370 Invaders And 44 Enemy Tanks Over Past Day. Latest Data From General Sta

Yesterday, October 3, the Ukrainian military destroyed another 370 Russian invaders. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the invaders have lost 60,800 servicemen. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

Russia's total combat losses on October 4 were estimated to be:

personnel - about 60,800 (+370) people were liquidated;

tanks- 2,424 (+44);

armored fighting vehicles - 5,018 (+27);

artillery systems - 1,407 (+2);

MLRS - 340 (+2);

air defense systems – 177 (+1);

aircraft - 266 (+1);

helicopters - 228 (+0);

drones of operational-tactical level - 1,028 (+2);

cruise missiles - 246 (+0);

ships/boats - 15 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,823 (+12);

special equipment units - 131 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are suffering huge losses in all directions and are forced to transfer troops from distant borders, in particular Siberia and Syria, to replenish the losses.

Meanwhile, due to defeats at the front and opaque mobilization, propagandists are beginning to turn away from the Kremlin.

Also, Russia sends incompetent units to the war in Ukraine with unusable weapons and equipment and personnel who refuse to carry out assignments.