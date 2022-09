Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees recognizing the "independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, according to the official Internet portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti.

"According to the generally accepted principles and norms of international law, recognizing and confirming the principle of equality and self-determination of peoples enshrined in the charter of the United Nations, taking into account the will of the people of Kherson Region in the referendum held on September 27, 2022, I decree: Recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Kherson Region," the decree states.

A similar decree of the president of the aggressor country applies to the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that the ceremony of signing the agreements on the "accession" to Russia of the occupied parts of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and the Kherson Regions will take place in Moscow on Friday, September 30.

On September 25, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai said that the "referendum" in the occupied cities of the region was taking place "in the bushes near the shops."

On September 26, the so-called DPR and LPR announced that the "referendums" had allegedly taken place.

At the same time, in the occupied territories, the occupiers announced fantastic turnout figures and the total number of people who allegedly took part in the "referendum."

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for September 30.