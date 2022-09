On the night of September 30, powerful explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod. The air defense system was activated in the city.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti.

"In Belgorod, Belgorod district and Yakovliv city district, anti-aircraft system was activated," Kremlin propagandists note.

At the same time, local Russian Telegram channels write that residents heard loud explosions. The windows in the apartments shook, and the alarms went off in the cars on the street. Debris also fell on the ground in some areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the city is being haunted by one trouble after another. In particular, on August 18, a warehouse with ammunition caught fire in the village of Tymonov, Valuy District, Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

The governor of the Belgorod Oblast of Russia said that the detonation of ammunition in the village of Tymonov, Valuy district, took place due to hot weather and the "lens effect" arising from it.

Also, an electric substation exploded in Belgorod at night on September 8. Local residents were left without electricity, there were also interruptions with water supply.