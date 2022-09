Occupiers Obliged Medical Workers And Educators In Mariupol To Hand Over Their Ukrainian Passports By Yearend

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers obliged all educators to obtain Russian passports and hand over Ukrainian ones by January 1, 2023. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

Thus, Andriushchenko said that all educators, medical workers, and employees of budget institutions were obliged to obtain Russian passports by the end of the year.

"All educators, medical workers and budget officials in the period from October 1 to January 1 are required to obtain Russian passports. At the same time, unlike ordinary citizens, they were obliged to unconditionally hand over the passports of Ukrainian citizens. In fact, they are closed in the city." Andriushchenko said.

Also, according to him, a meeting of the occupation administration of Mariupol was held the day before.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, only every fifth resident out of about 100,000 people who remained in Mariupol voted in the occupiers' pseudo-referendum.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, Donetsk Region, Russian invaders are driving people out of their homes and continuing to demolish houses.

Also in Mariupol, first graders are asked to learn the Russian national anthem.