On the night of Friday, September 30, the Russian invaders hit Dnipro. There is a killed person and five injured. This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko in Telegram.

Thus, Reznichenko reported that the occupiers shelled the city with Iskanders.

"Enemy rockets destroyed the transport enterprise. During the fire, 52 buses burned down, another 98 were damaged," Reznichenko said.

He also noted that several high-rise buildings, a gymnasium, a store and administrative buildings were damaged. Rescuers have been working at the hitting sites since night and are investigating the extent of the destruction.

The Russians hit the Nikopol district three times with Grads and heavy artillery. The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that industrial facilities, a dozen private houses, a water pipe and a power line were damaged in the Chervonohryhorivska community.

In Nikopol, shells hit private houses. There were no casualties or injuries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Dnipro on the night of September 29. The enemy hit residential areas.

During the night shelling of Dnipro, a flea market near the bus station was destroyed. Two adults and two children were killed, five more people were injured.