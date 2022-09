Part of the nuclear weapons of the Russian Federation may be in the annexed Crimea near Feodosiya, where the storage has been restored since 2015. Oleksandr Musiyenko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, told RBC-Ukraine about this.

Thus, Musiyenko noted that nuclear weapons are probably stored in Crimea, on the "Feodosiya 13" area. This is a storage facility that was built in the 50s. When Ukraine gave Russia its stockpiles of weapons, it was abandoned. In 2015, a year after the occupation of Crimea, the Russian Federation began to restore the storage facility.

Another place where Russia can store its weapons is Kaliningrad, which is not just close to the European Union, but in its very rear.

"There are Iskander missiles there. And Russia has announced that it will store nuclear ammunition there. In May of this year, training was held in Kaliningrad on the simulation of the task of nuclear tactical strikes from Kaliningrad and the region. That is, Europe knows about this, they also conduct constant surveillance," Musiyenko says.

On September 27, Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia can use strategic nuclear weapons to "protect Donbas".

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.