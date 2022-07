EU Allows Transit Of Sanctioned Goods To Kaliningrad Region, But With Some Conditions - Media

The European Commission updated the rules for the movement of sanctioned goods between the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation and the mainland of Russia, thereby allowing the transportation of goods by rail through the territory of Lithuania.

This was reported by the European publication Euractiv.

The updated document was published on Wednesday, July 13.

The changes in the document are designed to mitigate the tension between Russia and the EU due to Lithuania's decision to limit the transit of half of the goods to Kaliningrad.

Now Russia is allowed to transit sanctioned civilian goods by rail through the territory of Lithuania.

At the same time, transit volumes should not exceed the pre-war level.

The document specifies that goods such as cement and steel will not be allowed to transit by road.

It is also noted that the transit of military and dual-use goods, as well as related technologies, is completely prohibited, regardless of the type of transport.

“Member states are under the legal obligation to prevent all possible forms of circumvention of EU restrictive measures. For that purpose, it is necessary for Member States to continue monitoring the two-way trade flows between the non-contiguous parts of the Russian Federation,” the European Commission guidance states.

Recall, on June 18, Lithuania limited half of the transit of goods from Russia to the Kaliningrad region by rail. And on June 21, this restriction began to apply to road transport.