Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur believes that Russia may be trying to divert attention from Ukraine with the incidents on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Russia would like European countries and NATO allies to deal with their internal affairs. This is all so that Russia can calmly deal with Ukraine," Pevkur said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, Russia began to escalate gradually: "After all, in the coming days, according to Russia, the legal dismemberment of Ukraine should take place, and it promised to defend itself with all its nuclear power. And if Russia resorts to such a terrorist operation, then we should think about overseeing our strategic infrastructure, because what is possible underwater can happen on land. In fact, the same is happening in the Allies' economic zone."

Pevkur, for his part, pointed out that at some point the gas pipeline will have to be repaired, and this will require protection.

"And now imagine: one fine day, the news appears in the international media that Russian warships are heading to the Denmark Straits to guard the pipeline while it is being repaired, and, surprise, surprise, create some kind of air defense bubble there, thereby closing access to the Baltic Sea. Russia does not take a single step without a strategic interest," Pevkur warned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, gas leaks occurred at the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines at the beginning of the week. It is assumed that this could have happened due to the undermining of pipelines.

According to the media, 3 pipes of the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea may become permanently unusable after the explosions.