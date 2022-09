US Has Plan In Case Russia Uses Nuclear Weapons - Blinken

The United States has a plan in case the Russian leadership decides to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview with CBS News.

According to Blinken, the U.S. warned Russia publicly and privately that there would be "horrific" consequences for the use of nuclear weapons.

"We're focused on making sure that we're all acting responsibly, especially when it comes to this kind of loose rhetoric," Blinken said.

He stressed that the U.S. has a plan in case Moscow decides to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

However, Blinken declined to share specific details of how the U.S. intends to respond to this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, during the announcement of mobilization, Russian President Vladimir Putin once again threatened the world with the use of nuclear weapons.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped the global community would prevent Putin from using nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the risks of using nuclear weapons still exist.