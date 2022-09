Russian occupation troops have redeployed part of the personnel of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to Novorossiysk, and also distributed aviation from the occupied Crimea to Russian airfields.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this to Krym.Realii, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reports on Telegram on Wednesday, September 28.

"Measures were carried out in the Black Sea Fleet, those personnel who were not directly involved and have support functions were redeployed from the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet to Novorossiysk. We do not exclude that individual warships, supply ships will also be moved from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk. To avoid blows," said Skibitskyi.

Also in the occupied Crimea there was a redeployment of aviation, its dispersal to the airfields of the Russian Federation, and air defense was strengthened due to the transfer of additional forces and air defense equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the First Deputy Chairman of the Rada Security Committee, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodskyi, said that the explosions at the Saky airfield and other military facilities of the Russian army in the occupied Crimea occurred as a result of successful missile attacks carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On August 16, a series of explosions occurred in the Dzhankoy district. The media and local residents then wrote about the detonation of ammunition.

On August 18, Crimean social networks reported explosions in Sevastopol and Kerch. The next day, August 19, explosions thundered in Yevpatoria and Sevastopol.