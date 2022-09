AFU Destroy Russian Attack Aircraft In Kherson Region In The Morning

In the morning, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 19, around 8 o'clock in the morning, in Kherson region, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian occupation forces," the General Staff said in a statement.

The details are not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation sent 400 people serving sentences for criminal offenses from the city of Tambov to strengthen its troops in Ukraine.

At night, the occupiers hit infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Currently, 8 hitting are known.

On September 15, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that Russian terrorist forces continue their aggression against the civilian population of the liberated Kharkiv region.

In the afternoon of September 16, explosions occurred in Kherson, occupied by the Russian authorities.

According to Russian propagandists, at least five rockets fell nearby, and one projectile hit the "administration" building. At least one killed person is reported.

The Russian mass media also reported that the building of the Kherson Court of Appeal had been hit. Social networks report that the occupiers had a "commandant's office" there.