Russian troops in the western part of Kherson Region are trying to retreat to more protected positions during a controlled retreat to avoid the chaotic retreat typical of the collapse of the defense near Kharkiv.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Several units of the Russian Federation fell in some areas of the Russian front line, allowing the Ukrainians to advance in Kherson Region.

Ukrainian forces are likely to retake much, if not all, of western Kherson Region in the coming weeks if they continue to block Russian land lines of communication and continue their offensive, analysts say.

Last week, the Russian command ordered "not to retreat" to all units stationed in Donbas, demanding to hold their positions regardless of the development of the situation.

As noted by the ISW, such an order indicates that Russia does not rule out a quick counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in Donetsk Region, and will not trust the combat capabilities of its units in this direction.

Other key findings from ISW analysts:

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be increasingly relying on irregular, poorly trained volunteer and proxy units rather than efforts to rebuild damaged or destroyed conventional units of the Russian ground forces.

The formation of irregular, hastily trained units adds little combat power to the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces continue to strengthen their positions on the eastern bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Region, despite Russia's attempts to restrain them.

Russian troops suffered huge losses in manpower and equipment in the battles for the east of Ukraine and especially during the Ukrainian counteroffensive on Kharkiv. Several Russian armored and mechanized units were probably effectively destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, September 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russians in the area of Kupiyansk in Kharkiv Region, as well as seven other settlements.

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation sent 400 people serving sentences for criminal offenses from the city of Tambov to strengthen its troops in Ukraine.