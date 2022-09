The Russian occupiers are forcing residents of Kherson region to perform "public works" - to build defensive fortifications for the troops. Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi reported this in Telegram.

Thus, Sobolevskyi reported that the occupiers are forcing the civilians of the region to build defensive fortifications.

"New reports have appeared about forcing the civilian population of Kherson region to do "public works", including during the construction of defense fortifications," the statement says.

Residents of Kherson region who suffered from the actions of the Russians are advised to contact the Security Service of Ukraine. Requests are accepted anonymously.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said that the de-occupied Vysokopillia of Kherson region was 80% destroyed.

During the counteroffensive in Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated at least five settlements: Visokopyllia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Sukhyi Stavok.

Meanwhile, according to ISW, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson region forced the occupiers to withdraw their equipment from the previous advanced positions.