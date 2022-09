Russian Guard Detain 52 Ukrainians Allegedly Because Of Ties To AFU and SSU - Media

The Russian Guard reported that 52 people suspected of "connections with the Ukrainian military and special services" were detained in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions during the week.

This was reported by the Russian Internet publication Interfax, referring to the report of the Russian Guard.

"During a week, in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Russian Guards detained 52 suspects of aiding nationalist organizations, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)," the report says.

Also, according to the Russian Guard, 2 caches of weapons and ammunition were discovered, and the following were seized: ATGM (anti-tank guided missile) Konkurs, 8 rocket-propelled infantry flamethrowers, 5 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and 50 shots to them, 2 anti-tank mines.

In addition, 29 firearms were found, including 3 foreign-made ones, 25 hand grenades of various modifications, 0.8 kg of TNT in the form of 200-g pellets, and more than 4,500 cartridges for small arms of various calibers.

The Russian Guard added that an improvised explosive device and more than 90 mines and artillery shells were defused.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, units of the Russian Guard entered the territory of Kherson region.