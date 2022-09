Counteroffensive In Kherson Region. Reznikov Explained Why AFU Advancing More Slowly Than Kharkiv Region

The counteroffensive in Kherson region is progressing more slowly than in Kharkiv region, since it is an agricultural region. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, in a comment to Financial Times.

Thus, Reznikov explained that the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region was similar to a "snowball" and went much "better than expected."

Reznikov also said that the almost simultaneous counteroffensive around Kherson is advancing more slowly because it is an agricultural region "with irrigation canals" that the Russians can use as defensive trenches.

Reznikov noted that Chechens in southern Ukraine are being used to prevent frontline troops from leaving their positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Sukhyi Stavok in Kherson region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the escape of its troops in Kharkiv region and published a new map with a new front line, where the front line runs through the eastern part of the region.