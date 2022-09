Counteroffensive Of AFU In Kharkiv Region. Occupiers Lost Over 50% Of Their Manpower

During the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military inflicted colossal losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that during the retreat of the unit of the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet, the Russian Armed Forces lost more than 50% of their personnel and more than 200 units of military equipment.

Also, the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Eastern Military District lost more than 90% of its personnel in the killed, wounded, deserters and those dismissed as a result of refusing to participate in hostilities.

Currently, the equipment of the brigade is being handed over to units of the border service of the FSB of Russia, and the military unit is being prepared for disbandment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, September 17, the Ukrainian military inflicted fire damage on more than 200 objects of the occupiers. Also, the enemy suffers significant losses in the Avdiyivka direction.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that the occupiers were preparing retreat routes in Kherson region.

The Armed Forces are expanding their positions east of the Oskol River and north of the Siverskyi Donets River. The Ukrainian military can also surround the Russian troops stationed around Lyman.