In the afternoon of September 16, explosions occurred in Kherson, which was occupied by the Russian authorities.

Russian mass media report a missile attack on the "administration" of the city.

According to Russian propagandists, at least five rockets fell nearby, and one projectile hit the "administration" building. At least one killed person is reported.

On the footage published by Suspilne, a column of smoke can be seen behind the building of the Regional State Administration in the area of ​​the Court of Appeal.

The Russian mass media also reported that the building of the Kherson Court of Appeal had been hit. Social networks report that the occupiers had a "commandant's office" there.

The occupation authorities stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were behind the attack on the regional administration building. Ukraine has not yet commented on these accusations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Myroliubivka, and Sukhyi Stavok in Kherson region.

Also, units of the Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Kyselivka. It is located approximately 15 kilometers from the outskirts of Kherson.

The counteroffensive in Kherson region is progressing more slowly than in Kharkiv region, since it is an agricultural region.

Today, on the morning of September 16, Ukrainian anti-aircraft fighters shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region.