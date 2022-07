The information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are located a kilometer from the outskirts of Kherson is not true and harms the military operation. This was stated at a briefing by the head of the joint coordinating press center of the operational command South Nataliya Humeniuk.

"Only the military can comment on the advance of troops. Any analysts, MPs, other political and simply active figures at the moment only harm with such statements and the proclamation of such information. Firstly, it does not correspond to reality, and secondly, it disorients our people, local population, it harms not only the military operation, but in the end the image of those who declare it," the speaker emphasized.

She noted that Ukrainian troops in the south of the country "are advancing slowly but surely," maintaining silence as part of the military operation.

"What we liberate, we first consolidate, and only then declare. On land, the enemy is not successful in advancing, therefore, it uses the tactics of air and missile strikes," Humeniuk specified.

